Saratibau secures dominant win

Fiji’s Aminiasi Saratibau delivered a commanding performance to defeat his New Zealand opponent in their boxing bout last night.

Saratibau controlled the fight from the opening bell, applying relentless pressure that left the Kiwi struggling to respond.

His sharp combinations and superior ring control earned him a clear victory and cemented his reputation as one of Fiji’s rising boxing talents.

The victory sets up his next bout against a tough opponent from Bulgaria.

