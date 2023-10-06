World Cup 2023 knockout stage: who will qualify?

[Source: Reuters]

The knockout stage of the Rugby World Cup will begin on Oct. 14. The following is a look at the teams who have qualified for the quarter-finals, schedule and betting odds:

POOL A

NEW ZEALAND

New Zealand bounced back from defeat by France with bonus-point wins over Namibia, Italy and Uruguay to become the first quarter-final qualifiers from Pool A.

The result of the France vs. Italy match on Oct. 6 will decide the final placing of the All Blacks in the group.

Article continues after advertisement

They will face either the winners or runners-up of Pool B, which includes Ireland, South Africa, Scotland, Tonga and Romania.

Pool performance: France 27-13 New Zealand New Zealand 71-3 Namibia New Zealand 96-17 Italy New Zealand 73-0 Uruguay

William Hill odds to win tournament 4/1

POOL C

WALES

Wales qualified for the quarter-finals with a 40-6 win over Australia.

Wales were the first team from Pool C to qualify after victories over Fiji, Portugal and Australia. They will play for first place against Georgia on Oct. 7 in their last pool-stage match.

In the quarter-finals, Wales will face either the winners or runners-up in Pool D, which includes England, Samoa, Japan, and Argentina.

Group performance:

Wales 32-26 Fiji

Wales 28-8 Portugal

Wales 40-6 Australia

Wales – Georgia Oct. 7

William Hill odds to win tournament 20/1

POOL D

ENGLAND

England made it to the quarter-finals with wins over Argentina, Japan and Chile and Japan’s 28-22 victory over Samoa guaranteed England top spot in Pool D.