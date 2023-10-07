We've got to match them: Mata

Viliame Mata.

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians are just worried about Portugal and nothing else.

Head coach Simon Raiwalui believes looking past the Portuguese would be disrespectful.

He adds they know it will be a really tough match on Monday.

Article continues after advertisement

Number eight Viliame Mata who has been one of the standout performers for our side in the last three games, says they’ll have to compete throughout the 80 minutes.

“We’ve got our strategy to play against Portugal. We know they want to play as well but it’s the only team that stands in our way to qualify for the play-offs. We’ve got to match them in that game as well.”

Lock Temo Mayanavanua says with all due respect to Portugal, they’ve been really good in the lineout.

He says Fiji will come with a strategy and if they do their basics well and to the best of their abilities, then it should be a good day in the office.

The Flying Fijians faces Portugal at 7am on Monday.