We haven't played our best rugby yet: Farrell

Andy Farrell. [Source: Reuters]

Ireland coach Andy Farrell said his team have not played their best rugby yet despite booking their place in the quarter-finals with a fourth pool win of the tournament.

The Irish ruthlessly took their chances in the 36-14 win over Scotland to set up a last-eight meeting with three-times champions New Zealand back at Stade de France next weekend.

Ireland, who have never won a knockout match at a World Cup, dismantled a Scottish side also looking to advance to the knockout stages, scoring early and scoring often to extend their winning streak to 17 straight games.

They had to get through a period of sustained pressure from the Scots after their first try, however, and Farrell thought the way the held firm then struck back at the other end was the key to the match.

There were a few injuries to concern Farrell, however, with wingers Mack Hansen and James Lowe forced off the pitch and lock James Ryan needing attention.

The crowd of vocal Irish supporters outnumbered the Scottish fans considerably, creating a raucous atmosphere as they had at the same stadium when Ireland beat South Africa earlier in the pool stage.