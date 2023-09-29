Stino is only change, Tawake in

Fiji Water Flying Fijians Head Coach Simon Raiwalui means business after making only one change to his starting 15 to play Georgia in the third Rugby World Cup pool match.

Selesitino Ravutaumada is back in the first lineup replacing Jiuta Wainiqolo on the right wing and Semi Radradra on the left.

Prop Samu Tawake will make his World Cup debut off the bench.

Captain Waisea Nayacalevu gets another run in the midfield with Josua Tuisova., and Ilaisa Droasese at fullback.

Simione Kuruvoli and Teti Tela will control things again for the side.

Our best front three of Luke Tagi, Sam Matavesi and Eroni Mawi have been retained along with the two locks Isoa Nasilasila and Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta.

The backrow have the likes of Lekima Tagitagivalu at six, Levani Botia as openside flanker and number eight is Viliame Mata.

The reserves are Tevita Ikanivere, Peni Ravai, Samu Tawake, Temo Mayanavanua, Albert Tuisue, Frank Lomani, Vilimoni Botitu and Vinaya Habosi.

The Flying Fijians will face Georgia on Sunday at 3:45am.