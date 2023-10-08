More From The FBC
RWC 2023
RWC: Flying Fijians in France: 08/10/23
Akuila Cama
Deputy News Manager
[email protected]
October 8, 2023 10:17 am
Fiji Water Flying Fijians Gear Up for Tomorrow’s Showdown Against Portugal.
Fijians safe amidst tensions in Israel
RWC: Flying Fijians in France: 08/10/23
RWC: Flying Fijians videos: 08/10/23
Flight to Tel Aviv faces uncertainty
Three in custody for alleged involvement in M-PAiSA scam
Fiji is one of the happiest teams: Jackson
Bullying on rise in schools
Tuisawau leads discussions with Viria landowners
Cancer patient chose death at crossroads
Winning mindset says Mayanavanua
Fijians urged to stay vigilant
Airlines cancel flights to Israel amid attacks
Israel vows 'mighty vengeance' after deadliest day for 50 years
Gunmen in homes, captives abducted leave Israelis in shock
Suva to work handling errors
Only the best selected for Fiji Bulikula says Rabele
Ireland outclass Scotland to reach last eight
National reps arrive tonight
Markram mayhem in Delhi as South Africa thrash Sri Lanka
Dupont in great shape, France assistant coach says
McTominay rescues Man United as Tottenham go top
Sterling stars as Chelsea secure back-to-back league wins
Intensive Care spares England blushes against Samoa
Georgia out on a limb as they seek more Tier One tests
Gaza militants enter Israel after rocket barrage
Nadi to face Suva in Skipper Cup Final after edging past Naitasiri
New Zealand battle their way past Tahiti and take OFC Futsal Nations Cup Glory
Review aims to retain top professors and enhance teaching standards
Esteemed lawyer and dedicated public servant laid to rest
Australia PM votes in struggling referendum on Indigenous rights
Fiji takes fourth place in OFC Nations Cup
Suva clinches first spot in Skipper Cup final
Wealth of experience adds to Nasinu’s riches
Ragata injury places him in doubt
McCarthy won't resign after speaker ouster
Excitement builds as Flying Fijians anticipate fan support on Monday
We've got to match them: Mata
Suva and Naitasiri for U20 final
Youngsters to carry hopes of Nadi
Economic realities prompt re-evaluation of PACER Plus
Late surge propels New Caledonia to fifth place
Bold steps towards curbing Tobacco-related deaths
UK's Labour Party Gathers, Eyes Power
University life contributes to mental health issues among students
Ministry outsources radiographers to meet demand
Record surge in days over key 1.5C warming limit
Naitasiri U20 books final spot
Samoa score late on to secure 7th place finish
UK Watchdog: Snapchat's AI Chatbot Raises Child Privacy Concerns
Senegal seeks regulation deal with TikTok after ban
Rebuilding shattered lives after Ukraine’s dam collapse
Death toll from Indian Himalayan flash floods rises to 42
RWC: Flying Fijians in France: 08/10/23
Nothing new for Botitu
France surge into quarter-finals after topping Pool A in style
Nadroga ready for Skipper Cup showdown against Suva
RWC debut for Meli, Botitu at 10
MSAF to receive oil spill equipment
Ba anticipates good IDC outing
Green room established for victims of violence
Singh vows KO on former Fiji Bati
Fire displaces 60 students on eve of anniversary
Fiji's Futsal Stars seek redemption in OFC Nations Cup Playoff
Suchin appointed ATS CEO
Pakistan see off Netherlands to make winning start at World Cup
Portugal take aim at final chance for victory against Fiji
Carreras back at flyhalf for Argentina decider against Japan
Japan coach Joseph makes one change for Argentina showdown
Romania name team to play Tonga
Trump files to dismiss $500 million lawsuit against his ex-lawyer
Nadolo wishes cousin Tuqiri all the best
Human trafficking looms large in Fiji
First Female GM Airports
Suva means business, strong line-up for semis
Residents demand access to development project documents
Fiji mourns loss of ODPP head
Mobil Oil partners with The Syndicate’s for exciting car show
ACS OGs to raise funds for school upgrades
Chamber rallies support for cancer patients and survivors
Biden to build more US border wall using Trump-era funds
Russian missile strike on Ukraine village kills 51 during memorial to fallen soldier
Billie Eilish's journey celebrated in new comic book
Khan joins Lautoka for IDC
Cricket-crazy fans set to add a kicker to India's economy as world cup begins
Cabinet lifts freeze on PSV permits
India lake that flooded was poised to get early warning system
2024 public holidays approved
Taskforce vigilant amidst Lily Java concerns
Fijian forwards carved by legends
Composure and discipline key for Naitasiri
Medicinal cannabis exports to foster economic diversification
Nausori Town Council struggles with $6M loan burden
FNU plans to expand its Naduna Campus
New Zealand PM returns to campaign trail after recovering from COVID
Fuel price hike impacting bus operations: FBOA
20-man-squad named, two from local scene
Lions gets Extra support
Norway's Jon Fosse gets Nobel literature prize for giving 'voice to the unsayable'
Four PSG players suspended for homophobic chants
World Cup 2023 knockout stage: who will qualify?
US jet shoots down Turkish drone in Syria - Pentagon
Injured Messi named in Argentina squad for World Cup qualifiers
Heavy rainstorms to hit southern China after Typhoon Koinu batters Taiwan
Cabinet greenlights medicinal cannabis taskforce
IFC’s investment boosts trade and economy through HFC Bank
Drug raids conducted, multiple suspects apprehended
Himalayan lake flooding in India kills 18, nearly 100 missing
More than one thousand fans for final session
New Zealand thrash Uruguay to ease into World Cup last eight
Skipper reminds us of ardent fans:Lomani
Goundar aims to rewrite history
Truancy rates surge
Oceania squash championship heats up
Tabuya announces allocation for FCS
Court grants interim order
Kumar hopeful for good outing in IDC
Ministry plans to boost extension services
Gavoka expects strong demand beyond peak season
Forward-thinking Samoa change tight five for England
Tamavua residents demand answers over missing EIA
Student loses allowance in EbayShop scam
Conway, Ravindra fireworks as NZ overwhelm England
Ford, Farrell start for England, Willis out of tournament
Prasad to attend IMF meeting in Morocco
Georgia captain Sharikadze returns for Wales clash
President warns of new tech threats to the region
Scotland's Ritchie passed fit for Ireland crunch match
O'Mahony set to win 100th Ireland cap in Scotland showdown
Dupont continues recovery as France prepare for Italy
New Zealand battles past Solomon Islands to book place in final against Tahiti
Two separate fire incidents in Nadi
‘Priscilla’ trailer features big hair, young love and zero music by Elvis
Rugby switch paying off for Dunibitu
Stevie Nicks finds ‘no reason’ to continue Fleetwood Mac
Disabled woman's custody ordeal sparks outrage
RWC: Flying Fijians in France: 05/10/23
Tahiti denies Fiji in Futsal Nations Cup semi-final
Ministry grapples with staff departures
Residents in rural Australia evacuate homes as floods follow fires
Blues turn to Prasad
Lady Gaga will not have to pay $500,000 reward
Previous Administration's actions hurt FSC
Fiji launches Inaugural Women's Futsal League
$120m investments lined up for Nausori
Fiji Cancer Society Launches Pinktober Fundraiser
Terrifying crash at supermarket: Five hospitalized
‘Saturday Night Live’ to return next week with Pete Davidson as host
‘Only Murders in the Building’ renewed for fourth season
Fiji women’s U20 to compete in World Cup next year
‘Loki’s’ latest variant is still a pretty good way to kill time
Saukuru discusses rugby development with Fiji 7s coaches
With trial underway, Trump appeals New York judge's fraud ruling
From Ireland with love
More men struggle with mental issues than women: Kuruleca
Minister salutes teachers
Fiji Futsal set for Tahiti clash
Agriculture Ministry addresses shortage of skilled professionals
Fijians cautioned over money-related exchanges
Suva Market hosts patriotic gathering to mark Fiji Day
Catwalk down memory lane
Resident suggest dual citizenship holders contest municipal elections
Four Rewa players in doubt for IDC
Trade ministerial meeting focuses on sustainable strategies
Three serious road accidents prompt safety reminder
Millions off work as Typhoon Koinu brushes past Taiwan
Government committed to sugar industry
‘Ahsoka’ blazes a trail of new possibilities for the ‘Star Wars’ galaxy
Ba hospital mortuary expanded
More than 80 missing in India after cloud burst
‘Only Murders in the Building’ renewed for fourth season
Fiji backs climate justice forum in bilateral talks
FTRA honors educators on world teacher’s day
Fiji praised for warm welcome
‘Saturday Night Live’ to return with Pete Davidson as host
Driver may have fallen ill before fatal Venice bus crash
Reliable water supply soon for 360,000 residents
Radradra in doubt for Portugal
Team chemistry a bonus for Navua FC
Man City score two late goals to snap losing run in 3-1 victory at Leipzig
Government applauds Amra’s $25m investment in Nausori
Atletico Madrid fight back to win five-goal thriller against Feyenoord
Lands Ministry faces high staff turnover
Morocco, Spain and Portugal to host 2030 World Cup, three games in South America
Chopra wins javelin gold as India hail best Asian Games
Re-introduction of municipal elections a bold step: Nalumisa
Lucu in for recovering Dupont as France gear up for 'knockout' clash against Italy
Elder worries about health risks in temporary tents
Ginger farmers take part in awareness session
Navutulevu Village declared fire safe community
Fiji through to the OFC Futsal Nations Cup semi-finals
US FDA authorizes Novavax's updated COVID shot, shares rise
Flying Fijians qualify for 2027 RWC
66 players for Netball National Academy
Judgement in Bainimarama and Qiliho case next Thursday
Trouble brews in Lautoka camp
Silent tribute for late DPP
$15k sponsorship for Rewa’s IDC prep
New Zealand complete group play with perfect record at OFC Futsal Nations Cup
Farmers' flourishing harvest of $2m monthly