More From The FBC
Photos
Studio 69
About
Careers
Downloads
Advertising Information
Terms and Conditions
Contact Us
Head Office
331 4333
[email protected]
Nadi Office
666 2121
[email protected]
Labasa Office
8811383
[email protected]
Newsroom
3220 934
[email protected]
FBC TV
3220 934
BulaFM
3220910/3220911/7732911
MirchiFM
3220908/3220909/7732909
2DayFM
3220904/3220905/7732905
GoldFM
3220906/3220907/3220907
Radio Fiji One
3220900/7732900/7732901
Radio Fiji Two
3220903/3220902/7732903
Finance
3314333
[email protected]
Studio 69
3314333
[email protected]
ARP
© 2018-22 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.
Home
News
Sports
Business
Special Events
World
Radio
TV
Trending
RWC 2023
Oct 06 11:25 AM
Weather
Search
RWC 2023
RWC: Flying Fijians in France: 06/10/23
Share
Akuila Cama
Deputy News Manager
[email protected]
October 6, 2023 10:07 am
Advertisement
Cabinet greenlights medicinal cannabis taskforce
RWC: Flying Fijians in France: 06/10/23
RWC: Flying Fijians videos: 06/10/23
Fuel price hike impacting bus operations: FBOA
IFC’s investment boosts trade and economy through HFC Bank
Drug raids conducted, multiple suspects apprehended
Skipper reminds us of ardent fans:Lomani
Truancy rates surge
Tabuya announces allocation for FCS
Court grants interim order
Ministry plans to boost extension services
Himalayan lake flooding in India kills 18, nearly 100 missing
More than one thousand fans for final session
New Zealand thrash Uruguay to ease into World Cup last eight
Goundar aims to rewrite history
Oceania squash championship heats up
Kumar hopeful for good outing in IDC
Gavoka expects strong demand beyond peak season
Forward-thinking Samoa change tight five for England
Tamavua residents demand answers over missing EIA
Injured Messi named in Argentina squad for World Cup qualifiers
Student loses allowance in EbayShop scam
Conway, Ravindra fireworks as NZ overwhelm England
Ford, Farrell start for England, Willis out of tournament
Prasad to attend IMF meeting in Morocco
Georgia captain Sharikadze returns for Wales clash
President warns of new tech threats to the region
Scotland's Ritchie passed fit for Ireland crunch match
O'Mahony set to win 100th Ireland cap in Scotland showdown
Dupont continues recovery as France prepare for Italy
New Zealand battles past Solomon Islands to book place in final against Tahiti
Two separate fire incidents in Nadi
‘Priscilla’ trailer features big hair, young love and zero music by Elvis
Rugby switch paying off for Dunibitu
Stevie Nicks finds ‘no reason’ to continue Fleetwood Mac
Disabled woman's custody ordeal sparks outrage
RWC: Flying Fijians in France: 05/10/23
Tahiti denies Fiji in Futsal Nations Cup semi-final
Ministry grapples with staff departures
Residents in rural Australia evacuate homes as floods follow fires
Blues turn to Prasad
Lady Gaga will not have to pay $500,000 reward
Previous Administration's actions hurt FSC
Fiji launches Inaugural Women's Futsal League
$120m investments lined up for Nausori
Fiji Cancer Society Launches Pinktober Fundraiser
Terrifying crash at supermarket: Five hospitalized
‘Saturday Night Live’ to return next week with Pete Davidson as host
‘Only Murders in the Building’ renewed for fourth season
Fiji women’s U20 to compete in World Cup next year
‘Loki’s’ latest variant is still a pretty good way to kill time
Saukuru discusses rugby development with Fiji 7s coaches
With trial underway, Trump appeals New York judge's fraud ruling
From Ireland with love
More men struggle with mental issues than women: Kuruleca
Minister salutes teachers
Fiji Futsal set for Tahiti clash
Agriculture Ministry addresses shortage of skilled professionals
Fijians cautioned over money-related exchanges
Suva Market hosts patriotic gathering to mark Fiji Day
Catwalk down memory lane
Resident suggest dual citizenship holders contest municipal elections
Four Rewa players in doubt for IDC
Trade ministerial meeting focuses on sustainable strategies
Three serious road accidents prompt safety reminder
Millions off work as Typhoon Koinu brushes past Taiwan
Government committed to sugar industry
‘Ahsoka’ blazes a trail of new possibilities for the ‘Star Wars’ galaxy
Ba hospital mortuary expanded
More than 80 missing in India after cloud burst
‘Only Murders in the Building’ renewed for fourth season
Fiji backs climate justice forum in bilateral talks
FTRA honors educators on world teacher’s day
Fiji praised for warm welcome
‘Saturday Night Live’ to return with Pete Davidson as host
Driver may have fallen ill before fatal Venice bus crash
Reliable water supply soon for 360,000 residents
Radradra in doubt for Portugal
Team chemistry a bonus for Navua FC
Man City score two late goals to snap losing run in 3-1 victory at Leipzig
Government applauds Amra’s $25m investment in Nausori
Atletico Madrid fight back to win five-goal thriller against Feyenoord
Lands Ministry faces high staff turnover
Morocco, Spain and Portugal to host 2030 World Cup, three games in South America
Chopra wins javelin gold as India hail best Asian Games
Re-introduction of municipal elections a bold step: Nalumisa
Lucu in for recovering Dupont as France gear up for 'knockout' clash against Italy
Elder worries about health risks in temporary tents
Ginger farmers take part in awareness session
Navutulevu Village declared fire safe community
Fiji through to the OFC Futsal Nations Cup semi-finals
US FDA authorizes Novavax's updated COVID shot, shares rise
Flying Fijians qualify for 2027 RWC
66 players for Netball National Academy
Judgement in Bainimarama and Qiliho case next Thursday
Trouble brews in Lautoka camp
Silent tribute for late DPP
$15k sponsorship for Rewa’s IDC prep
New Zealand complete group play with perfect record at OFC Futsal Nations Cup
Farmers' flourishing harvest of $2m monthly
Westpac to remain in Fiji and PNG
Government struggles to retain skilled engineers
Professor Narsey to launch book "Towards a Decent Fiji"
WHO says no new cases of Nipah virus detected since Sept 15
Saukuru pays courtesy visit to Fiji Football
Kevin McCarthy ousted as House Speaker in historic vote
53% tourists experienced Fiji for the first time: survey
NFA investigates cause of fatal fire
Trump hit with gag order after lashing out at court clerk in NY fraud case
Lomani is world class: Raiwalui
Villagers to live in tents a little longer
David Beckham takes family to premiere of candid new Netflix documentary about his life
Career Expo to empower students, youths: Kishore
2050 strategy to be endorsed in the Cook Islands
Tahiti edge out New Caledonia to book semi-final berth
Sadrugu arrives in Brive
Stepson guilty of sexual offense charges
At least 21 dead after Italian bus carrying tourists falls from Venice overpass
Fiji wary of Vanuatu
Coral reef assessment to benefit Fiji’s ocean resources
IDC set for explosive start
C-3PO's head, 'Titanic' costumes for sale at Propstore film auction
Arsenal suffer double blow with Saka injured in loss to Lens
US agency, California gathering details of accident involving robot taxi and pedestrian
'Swift effect' prompts viewership spike for Chiefs-Jets game
Chicago Fire offer fans credit amid Messi uncertainty
Tonga to be the next host for PIF Leaders Meeting
Hospitality workers, Las Vegas casinos in crunch time for labor talks
Ministry of Youth and Sports presents reguregu to Tuisova’s family
Closing submissions in high profile case today
Fijiana XV reminded to unleash full potential
Chanel shows mismatched hems and flip-flops at Paris Fashion Week
Solomon Islands hit the front early to secure semi-final spot
Americas rights court condemns violence against Haiti journalists
Bangladesh takes interest in Fiji's development
Text message that changed it all for Tuqiri
Man United misery continues as Galatasaray win 3-2 at Old Trafford
Burnley beat Luton 2-1 for first league win of the season
Braga come from two goals down to stun Union 3-2 with last-gasp winner
Oyarzabal and Mendez on target as Real Sociedad win 2-0 at Salzburg
Canada wants private talks with India to resolve diplomatic spat
Tabuya hopeful of a special court setup
RWC: Flying Fijians in France: 04/10/23
State Lands Act review to address outstanding arrears
Fiji faces massive Futsal battle
Consumers voice concerns and call for fairness
First Spartan Race expected to be a thriller
Redefining tourism for a sustainable future
Internal standards enough motivation for All Blacks, says Foster
Sinner powers past Alcaraz to book Beijing final with Medvedev
India optimistic about its relations with Fiji
Cook Islands to make submissions on behalf of Fiji and Tuvalu
France captain Dupont meeting training goals, to see surgeon on Monday
Media Council setup soon
Tourism Fiji India receives award
Toby Keith shares update on stomach cancer battle
Stevie Nicks, Fleetwood Mac icon, now has her own mini-me Barbie
Republican US Rep Matt Gaetz moves to oust McCarthy as speaker
Police examines forensic evidence for Labasa teen’s death
RWC: Flying Fijians in France: 03/10/23
Portugal fear Fijian physicality
Fiji is most disciplined, best at breakdown
104-year-old US woman skydives from plane, aiming for record
Image-based abuse on the rise
Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson to divorce
Toganivalu exemplified spirit of giving back
Gavoka eyes Indian investors
Efforts underway to implement green tourism certification
High hopes for Rewa despite setback
Afghan embassy in Delhi cease operations
Beyoncé and Taylor Swift could save movie theaters
Venezuela's political opposition rejects request to delay primary
India's monsoon rains hit five-year low due to El Nino
Guinean student cycles across Africa for place at top Islamic university
New Supreme High Court Judge appointed
Spotlight on Fiji at the Pacific Fair in New Caledonia
Road diversion at Nawai to replace culvert
London hotspots brightened with colourful new artwork
Bangladesh dengue deaths top 1,000 in worst outbreak
Two confirmed, six out of RWC
Burned sugarcane affecting production
Australia expert to aid in Green Climate Fund access
Five debutants for WXV 3 Tournament
Endangered Sumatran rhino born in Indonesia
Condolences pour in for Acting DPP Toganivalu
Primary healthcare is vital says WHO
UN authorizes Haiti security mission to fight gangs
Nemani teams up with Suva
Efforts underway to create a cyber secure nation
Disappointed Rugby Australia expect Jones to stay on until 2027
South Africa wing Mapimpi ruled out of World Cup
New Zealanders start voting in Oct. 14 general election
We'll take Eddie's credit card after game: Harris
QVSOB prepare for Golf tournament
Stella McCartney shows hot pants and sustainable fabric on Paris street
FHTA strikes deal with workers union
Farmers urged to assess roadwork before certification
Louis Vuitton applies geometric patterns to tailored classics
Former MP appears in court
New Zealand starts new tourism campaign as post-COVID visits lag