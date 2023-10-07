RWC debut for Meli, Botitu at 10

Meli Derenalagi.

Olympic gold medalist Meli Derenalagi will make his Rugby World Cup against Portugal on Monday.

Another Olympian, Iosefo Masi is expected to make first World Cup appearance off the bench with Peni Matawalu.

Derenalagi is one of six changes made by coach Simon Raiwalui in his starting lineup.

The Nawaka man will wear the number six jersey replacing Lekima Tagitagivalu while Temo Mayanavanua comes in for Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta.

Raiwalui makes four changes to the backline which sees Vinaya Habosi starting on the left wing, Frank Lomani is in at halfback, Vilimoni Botitu gets the nod at flyhalf and Sireli Maqala will run out at fullback.

Eroni Mawi,Sam Matavesi, Luke Tagi,Isoa Nasilasila,Levani Botia,Viliame Mata,Josua Tuisova,Waisea Nayacalevu and Selesitino Ravutaumada retain the spots in run on team.

Other players on the reserves are Tevita Ikanivere,Peni Ravai, Mesake Doge, Cirikidaveta, Albert Tuisue and Teti Tela.

Fiji faces Portugal at 7am on Monday in Toulouse.