Priceless experience for Miramira

Vilive Miramira.

Chances of Vilive Miramira making his Rugby World Cup debut this weekend are high.

With Temo Mayanavanua ruled out and Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta injured, Miramira may just be part of the matchday 23 for the Fiji Water Flying Fijians to face England in the Rugby World Cup quarterfinal.

Miramira is thankful to coach Simon Raiwalui and the senior players for guiding him in the last 15 weeks.

He says he first met Raiwalui when he started training in the Fiji Rugby academy.

The Bua man says Raiwalui is a good coach and leader too, he also brings a lot of experience from coaching in France which really helps a lot.

Miramira says he’s really learned a lot from the past few games.

“Coming into this World Cup which started back in Taveuni and look at how far we’ve come, playing in the first matches and after the pool round, I think I’ve really learnt a lot from the past few games, watching the games.”

The Flying Fijians take on England at 3am on Monday in Marseille.