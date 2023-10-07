Nothing new for Botitu

Frank Lomani (left), Vilimoni Botitu.

Fiji Water Flying Fijians flyhalf Vilimoni Botitu has done everything that was asked of him that’s why he’s been given the number 10 jersey this weekend.

This is the view of Head Coach Simon Raiwalui after naming the former Natabua High School student at first five-eighth ahead of Teti Tela.

When asked whether there’ll be a lot of pressure on him as he’ll play a key role, Botitu says this is nothing new for him.

“I think Caleb Muntz and Teti Tela have been playing well this season but for me, it all comes down to preparation. If you prepare well then you’ll perform well on the field, however, nothing changes for me.”

The 25-year-old is thankful to the coaching staff for believing in him for this crucial match.

Botitu is one of six changes to our starting side to face Portugal on Monday morning at 7am.

A win for Fiji or a losing bonus point will guarantee the Waisea Nayacalevu led side a spot in the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals after 16 years.