Nadolo wishes cousin Tuqiri all the best

Nemani Nadolo [left] and Emosi Tuqiri

Former Flying Fijian and Waratahs winger Nemani Nadolo called his cousin, Fijian Drua prop Emosi Tuqiri, to send him some encouraging words as he prepares to play in the Rugby World Cup for the first time.

Tuqiri is the first from his family representing the national team in the forwards position.

His cousins, Nadolo and Wallabies great Lote Tuqiri were wingers in their prime years.

Nadolo expresses his pride and happiness to Tuqiri and wishes the Namatakula Nadroga lad the best.

The former Fiji representative also reminds his cousin to enjoy every moment because it only comes once in a lifetime.

“These moments only come once in a lifetime. You only get that call once when you get picked and he just said to soak it up and learn what you can and put your head down.”

Tuqiri stated in a press conference that there is no pressure because he has been learning to do this his entire life and that one thing he will do on the field is be himself.

Welcome to Bordeaux Emosi. He is lookong forward to working hard and earning his first cap for Flying Fijians in the near future. pic.twitter.com/7NNK9NImnC — Fiji Rugby Union (@fijirugby) September 27, 2023

Our national team will be named tomorrow morning to face Portugal in their final pool match.

They will clash at 7am on Monday.