Muntz’s replacement to be known soon

Flying Fijians fly-half Caleb Muntz.

The replacement for the injured Fiji Water Flying Fijians fly-half Caleb Muntz will be known in the next few days.

Head coach Simon Raiwalui reveals no one has been called in but it’s highly likely that Vilimoni Botitu will replace Muntz.

Our young flyhalf had a non-contact injury on Monday after going up for a ball but landed awkwardly, he felt something straightaway and left the field.

After being medically examined, it was revealed that he would be out for about nine months.

Raiwalui says the entire team is devastated.

“It’s a long team injury. I’m devastated for Caleb. He has worked his tail off since the Warriors, worked his way through with the Drua’s, honing his craft so I’m really devastated for him picking up this injury so close to the World Cup.”

Teti Tela is expected to start against Wales and Raiwalui is confident and trusts every player in the squad.

Raiwalui says he has the utmost confidence in all of his players and that nothing has changed in their bond and camaraderie.

The Flying Fijians have a rest day tomorrow and will have their captain’s run on Saturday.

They face Wales on Monday at 7 a.m.

