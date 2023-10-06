More than one thousand fans for final session

Over 1000 fans turned up at Stade Jules La Doumegue in Lormont, Bordeaux for the Fiji Water Flying Fijians final training run.

The national side has been based in Bordeaux for five weeks and this morning they opened their last session to school kids and other fans.

Our Flying Fijians will leave for Toulouse tonight where they’ll play Portugal, and if they make the quarterfinals, Marseilles will be their next destination.

Article continues after advertisement

FBC Sports spoke to a few fans who are thankful that Fiji chose Bordeaux as their base.

“It was a great honour for France to receive players like that you know with good values so we’re very happy, you’re welcome in France.” “I am very happy to come to see them because I know very well Ravai (Peni) who was in UBB (Bordeaux Beagles), and Radradra(Semi) who was in UBB.” “Fiji very good ambassadors in Bordeaux, in Lormont, a lot of meeting with the players.”

Prop Peni Ravai who used to play for Bordeaux Beagles in the French Top 14 says he didn’t expect a big turnout today.

“I’ve been playing in France for a year so it’s been like that every time we have training, all the kids come to the training but today is way different to when I used to play here, it was good seeing the school kids and supporters come around, there was a few supporters from UBB too that came to see me so it was good.”

Meanwhile, the team to play Portugal will be named in Toulouse tomorrow morning before the game on Monday at 7am.