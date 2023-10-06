RWC 2023

More than one thousand fans for final session

Akuila Cama Deputy News Manager [email protected]

October 6, 2023 7:00 am

Over 1000 fans turned up at Stade Jules La Doumegue in Lormont, Bordeaux for the Fiji Water Flying Fijians final training run.

The national side has been based in Bordeaux for five weeks and this morning they opened their last session to school kids and other fans.

Our Flying Fijians will leave for Toulouse tonight where they’ll play Portugal, and if they make the quarterfinals, Marseilles will be their next destination.

Article continues after advertisement

FBC Sports spoke to a few fans who are thankful that Fiji chose Bordeaux as their base.

“It was a great honour for France to receive players like that you know with good values so we’re very happy, you’re welcome in France.” “I am very happy to come to see them because I know very well Ravai (Peni) who was in UBB (Bordeaux Beagles), and Radradra(Semi) who was in UBB.” “Fiji very good ambassadors in Bordeaux, in Lormont, a lot of meeting with the players.”

Prop Peni Ravai who used to play for Bordeaux Beagles in the French Top 14 says he didn’t expect a big turnout today.

“I’ve been playing in France for a year so it’s been like that every time we have training, all the kids come to the training but today is way different to when I used to play here, it was good seeing the school kids and supporters come around, there was a few supporters from UBB too that came to see me so it was good.”

Meanwhile, the team to play Portugal will be named in Toulouse tomorrow morning before the game on Monday at 7am.

Skipper reminds us of ardent fans:Lomani

RWC: Flying Fijians in France: 06/10/23

RWC: Flying Fijians videos: 06/10/23

Truancy rates surge

Tabuya announces allocation for FCS

Court grants interim order

Ministry plans to boost extension services

Gavoka expects strong demand beyond peak season

Tamavua residents demand answers over missing EIA

Two separate fire incidents in Nadi

Disabled woman's custody ordeal sparks outrage

Himalayan lake flooding in India kills 18, nearly 100 missing

More than one thousand fans for final session

Goundar aims to rewrite history

Oceania squash championship heats up

Kumar hopeful for good outing in IDC

Forward-thinking Samoa change tight five for England

Conway, Ravindra fireworks as NZ overwhelm England

Ford, Farrell start for England, Willis out of tournament

Georgia captain Sharikadze returns for Wales clash

Scotland's Ritchie passed fit for Ireland crunch match

O'Mahony set to win 100th Ireland cap in Scotland showdown

Dupont continues recovery as France prepare for Italy

New Zealand battles past Solomon Islands to book place in final against Tahiti

‘Priscilla’ trailer features big hair, young love and zero music by Elvis

Rugby switch paying off for Dunibitu

Stevie Nicks finds ‘no reason’ to continue Fleetwood Mac

Tahiti denies Fiji in Futsal Nations Cup semi-final

Ministry grapples with staff departures

Residents in rural Australia evacuate homes as floods follow fires

Blues turn to Prasad

Lady Gaga will not have to pay $500,000 reward

Previous Administration's actions hurt FSC

Fiji launches Inaugural Women's Futsal League

$120m investments lined up for Nausori

Fiji Cancer Society Launches Pinktober Fundraiser

Terrifying crash at supermarket: Five hospitalized

‘Saturday Night Live’ to return next week with Pete Davidson as host

‘Only Murders in the Building’ renewed for fourth season

Fiji women’s U20 to compete in World Cup next year

‘Loki’s’ latest variant is still a pretty good way to kill time

Saukuru discusses rugby development with Fiji 7s coaches

With trial underway, Trump appeals New York judge's fraud ruling

From Ireland with love

More men struggle with mental issues than women: Kuruleca

Minister salutes teachers

Fiji Futsal set for Tahiti clash

Agriculture Ministry addresses shortage of skilled professionals

Fijians cautioned over money-related exchanges

Suva Market hosts patriotic gathering to mark Fiji Day

Catwalk down memory lane

Resident suggest dual citizenship holders contest municipal elections

Four Rewa players in doubt for IDC

Trade ministerial meeting focuses on sustainable strategies

Three serious road accidents prompt safety reminder

Millions off work as Typhoon Koinu brushes past Taiwan

Government committed to sugar industry

‘Ahsoka’ blazes a trail of new possibilities for the ‘Star Wars’ galaxy

Ba hospital mortuary expanded

More than 80 missing in India after cloud burst

‘Only Murders in the Building’ renewed for fourth season

Fiji backs climate justice forum in bilateral talks

FTRA honors educators on world teacher’s day

Fiji praised for warm welcome

‘Saturday Night Live’ to return with Pete Davidson as host

Driver may have fallen ill before fatal Venice bus crash

Reliable water supply soon for 360,000 residents

Radradra in doubt for Portugal

Team chemistry a bonus for Navua FC

Man City score two late goals to snap losing run in 3-1 victory at Leipzig

Government applauds Amra’s $25m investment in Nausori

Atletico Madrid fight back to win five-goal thriller against Feyenoord

Lands Ministry faces high staff turnover

Morocco, Spain and Portugal to host 2030 World Cup, three games in South America

Chopra wins javelin gold as India hail best Asian Games

Re-introduction of municipal elections a bold step: Nalumisa

Lucu in for recovering Dupont as France gear up for 'knockout' clash against Italy

Elder worries about health risks in temporary tents

Ginger farmers take part in awareness session

Navutulevu Village declared fire safe community

Fiji through to the OFC Futsal Nations Cup semi-finals

US FDA authorizes Novavax's updated COVID shot, shares rise

Flying Fijians qualify for 2027 RWC

66 players for Netball National Academy

Judgement in Bainimarama and Qiliho case next Thursday

Trouble brews in Lautoka camp

Silent tribute for late DPP

$15k sponsorship for Rewa’s IDC prep

New Zealand complete group play with perfect record at OFC Futsal Nations Cup

Farmers' flourishing harvest of $2m monthly

Westpac to remain in Fiji and PNG

Government struggles to retain skilled engineers

Professor Narsey to launch book "Towards a Decent Fiji"

WHO says no new cases of Nipah virus detected since Sept 15

Saukuru pays courtesy visit to Fiji Football

Kevin McCarthy ousted as House Speaker in historic vote

53% tourists experienced Fiji for the first time: survey

NFA investigates cause of fatal fire

Trump hit with gag order after lashing out at court clerk in NY fraud case

Lomani is world class: Raiwalui

Villagers to live in tents a little longer

David Beckham takes family to premiere of candid new Netflix documentary about his life

Career Expo to empower students, youths: Kishore

2050 strategy to be endorsed in the Cook Islands

Tahiti edge out New Caledonia to book semi-final berth

Sadrugu arrives in Brive

Stepson guilty of sexual offense charges

At least 21 dead after Italian bus carrying tourists falls from Venice overpass

Fiji wary of Vanuatu

Coral reef assessment to benefit Fiji’s ocean resources

IDC set for explosive start

C-3PO's head, 'Titanic' costumes for sale at Propstore film auction

Arsenal suffer double blow with Saka injured in loss to Lens

US agency, California gathering details of accident involving robot taxi and pedestrian

'Swift effect' prompts viewership spike for Chiefs-Jets game

Chicago Fire offer fans credit amid Messi uncertainty

Tonga to be the next host for PIF Leaders Meeting

Hospitality workers, Las Vegas casinos in crunch time for labor talks

Ministry of Youth and Sports presents reguregu to Tuisova’s family

Closing submissions in high profile case today

Fijiana XV reminded to unleash full potential

Chanel shows mismatched hems and flip-flops at Paris Fashion Week

Solomon Islands hit the front early to secure semi-final spot

Americas rights court condemns violence against Haiti journalists

Bangladesh takes interest in Fiji's development

Text message that changed it all for Tuqiri

Man United misery continues as Galatasaray win 3-2 at Old Trafford

Burnley beat Luton 2-1 for first league win of the season

Braga come from two goals down to stun Union 3-2 with last-gasp winner

Oyarzabal and Mendez on target as Real Sociedad win 2-0 at Salzburg

Canada wants private talks with India to resolve diplomatic spat

Tabuya hopeful of a special court setup

RWC: Flying Fijians in France: 04/10/23

State Lands Act review to address outstanding arrears

Fiji faces massive Futsal battle

Consumers voice concerns and call for fairness

First Spartan Race expected to be a thriller

Redefining tourism for a sustainable future

Internal standards enough motivation for All Blacks, says Foster

Sinner powers past Alcaraz to book Beijing final with Medvedev

India optimistic about its relations with Fiji

Cook Islands to make submissions on behalf of Fiji and Tuvalu

France captain Dupont meeting training goals, to see surgeon on Monday

Media Council setup soon

Tourism Fiji India receives award

Toby Keith shares update on stomach cancer battle

Stevie Nicks, Fleetwood Mac icon, now has her own mini-me Barbie

Republican US Rep Matt Gaetz moves to oust McCarthy as speaker

Police examines forensic evidence for Labasa teen’s death

RWC: Flying Fijians in France: 03/10/23

Portugal fear Fijian physicality

Fiji is most disciplined, best at breakdown

104-year-old US woman skydives from plane, aiming for record

Image-based abuse on the rise

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson to divorce

Toganivalu exemplified spirit of giving back

Gavoka eyes Indian investors

Efforts underway to implement green tourism certification

High hopes for Rewa despite setback

Afghan embassy in Delhi cease operations

Beyoncé and Taylor Swift could save movie theaters

Venezuela's political opposition rejects request to delay primary

India's monsoon rains hit five-year low due to El Nino

Guinean student cycles across Africa for place at top Islamic university

New Supreme High Court Judge appointed

Spotlight on Fiji at the Pacific Fair in New Caledonia

Road diversion at Nawai to replace culvert

London hotspots brightened with colourful new artwork

Bangladesh dengue deaths top 1,000 in worst outbreak

Two confirmed, six out of RWC

Burned sugarcane affecting production

Australia expert to aid in Green Climate Fund access

Five debutants for WXV 3 Tournament

Endangered Sumatran rhino born in Indonesia

Condolences pour in for Acting DPP Toganivalu

Primary healthcare is vital says WHO

UN authorizes Haiti security mission to fight gangs

Nemani teams up with Suva

Efforts underway to create a cyber secure nation

Disappointed Rugby Australia expect Jones to stay on until 2027

South Africa wing Mapimpi ruled out of World Cup

New Zealanders start voting in Oct. 14 general election

We'll take Eddie's credit card after game: Harris

QVSOB prepare for Golf tournament

Stella McCartney shows hot pants and sustainable fabric on Paris street

FHTA strikes deal with workers union

Farmers urged to assess roadwork before certification

Louis Vuitton applies geometric patterns to tailored classics

Former MP appears in court

New Zealand starts new tourism campaign as post-COVID visits lag

Australia PM rallies support for Indigenous referendum as early voting starts

Nepal committed to working together with Fiji

More than 100 Amazon dolphins found dead, heat and drought blamed

C-3PO's head, 'Titanic' costumes for sale at Propstore film auction

Ronaldo sparks fightback as Al-Nassr given Asian Champions League scare

Microsoft CEO says tech giants battling for content to build AI

Trump reaped over $1 billion in fraud

Corporal punishment not a solution: RFMF

Portugal coach fears Fijian physicality in Pool C clash

Rabuka stresses significance of US-PIF Summit