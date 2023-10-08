Flying Fijians understand expectations

This week’s focus for the Fiji Water Flying Fijians have been on their character, protecting the ball and try to play their game as much as they can.

Prop Eroni Mawi believes their preparation hasn’t changed.

The Saracens prop says it’s been a good experience but the club level is different from the international game because every match is a final, and they are trying to just play their way.

Mawi says there’s a lot to play for tomorrow against Portugal in the final pool match.

“There are always expectations coming back from home but we have to focus on ourselves as a team going into the last pool game. Not looking ahead to the quarter-finals yet, we are focusing on this game as it determines where we go forwards, so at the moment we are trying to our thing, play our Fijian rugby and hope for the win.”



Levani Botia is the only player in the squad who was part of the team that last played Portugal in 2013.

It was a memorable game for Botia because it was his debut and he also scored a try.

Meanwhile, Portugal assistant coach Joao Mirra says anything can happen in terms of tactics and they’ve done well so far.

He adds playing Fiji will be a great challenge for them and they’ll need to take control of the match as it’s part of their evolution.

Mirra says they should not lose control of the game.

Portugal takes on the Flying Fijians at 7am tomorrow.