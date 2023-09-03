Flying Fijians officially welcomed to the 2023 RWC

Hundreds of locals welcomed the Fiji Water Flying Fijians in Lomont, Bordeaux last night as they begin their Rugby World Cup journey.

Former players like Fero Lasagavibau, Julian Vulakoro, Sisa Koyamaibole and Ropate Ratu were also at the official welcoming ceremony.

The 33 players received their World Cup caps and medals at the event which was also attended by Luke Daunivalu who is Fiji’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office and Other International Organizations in Geneva.

Article continues after advertisement

Flying Fijians manager and former national rep Bill Gadolo says they’re already feeling at home in Bordeaux.

“It has been really good, it shows a lot of experience with regards to France 2023 with second time around hosting Rugby World Cup, team services and overall the welcoming spirits of the people of Bordeaux and the surrounding towns have been really good”.

Being part of the occasion is special for 1999 World Cup winger Lasagavibau.

The Naloto, Verata, Tailevu man who is into his 18th year in France says he can’t wait to watch the team at the World Cup.

‘This is a priceless moment for us Fijians in France, we are really excited to be here and welcome our team in Bordeaux for the Rugby World Cup’.

Our side will have their training run in Bordeaux tomorrow.

They’ll face Wales next Sunday at 7am.