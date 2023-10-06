Fijian forwards carved by legends

Former Flying Fijians prop Graham Dewes says previous forward coaches have played a significant role in developing our front-row players to become world-class.

As the current forwards coach for the Fiji Water Flying Fijians, Dewes acknowledges that past coaching maestros have meticulously chiselled the raw talent of Fijian front-row players.

Dewes, now entrusted with their development, finds himself in the enviable position of honing their innate abilities further.

“They’ve had good coaches before me including Jason Ryan, Alan Grumpy Muir that have moulded. We have players like Peni Ravai who came under those coaches so it’s the fact that we’ve had good coaches over the last few years and we’ve got world-class players, it has made my job really easy.”

He says what sets these Fijian forwards apart is not just their raw talent, but the rich tapestry of experience they’ve woven on international stages like Super Rugby, the French Top14, and other high-stakes competitions have been their proving grounds.

These arenas, where pressure and expectations mount like tidal waves, have moulded them into warriors, primed for any challenge.

Our forwards will be put to the test again on Monday as Fiji braces for Portugal in the last Rugby World Cup pool match.

They meet at 7 a.m. in Toulouse.