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Man charged over death of light attendant in Martintar crash

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

May 16, 2026 7:23 am

[Photo: FILE]

Almost two months after the tragic death of a 28-year-old flight attendant in a motor vehicle accident in Martintar, a man has now been charged with manslaughter.

The accused is alleged to have been driving the vehicle which caused an accident in Martintar on the morning of the 28th of March, resulting in the death of the flight attendant.

Police say following consultations with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, they have formally charged the man with one count of Manslaughter.

He is expected to appear at a special sitting of the Nadi Magistrates Court today.

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