Excitement builds as Flying Fijians anticipate fan support on Monday

Head Coach Simon Raiwalui.

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians are eagerly anticipating an outpouring of support from fans in France as they gear up for their upcoming clash against Portugal this Monday.

Head coach Simon Raiwalui underscores the team’s deep-rooted connection with France and its passionate rugby-loving audience.

He says for the Fijian squad, every match played on French soil carries a unique significance.

“The boys got a connection with France, the people got a connection with Fijians through rugby so it’s a common language”

Raiwalui also emphasizes the special bond they’ve forged with the local community in France, a testament to the enduring spirit of rugby camaraderie.

At the moment, their sole focus remains firmly fixed on their upcoming encounter with Portugal, set to kick off at 7am this Monday.