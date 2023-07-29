Young wins Spirit of the Reds award

[Source: Queensland Reds]

Former Fiji Secondary Schools sprinter Heleina Young was one of the winners at the Queensland Reds Super W Awards night at Ballymore,Australia.

The Fijian flyer received the Spirit of the Reds award after a stunning maiden season.

Young waited patiently to debut before scoring three tries in her first two games for Queensland.

Article continues after advertisement

The 2019 Pacific Games 4x100m relay gold medalist was revelation for the Reds in Super W this year.

Meanwhile, Australian Rugby stalwart Shannon Parry was named as the Queensland Reds’ Super W player of the season.

The 33-year-old won a Sevens Olympic Gold Medal in 2016, while she represented her country in four Rugby World Cups in 15s.