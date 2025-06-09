Young Drua hopefuls gain skills for life beyond rugby

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The pathway to becoming a professional rugby player is about more than what happens on the field, and the Next Gen Drua Camp is giving Fiji’s young rugby hopefuls the tools to succeed off it as well.

ANZ, in partnership with the Fijian Drua Foundation, has delivered a financial literacy session to high school athletes taking part in the Next Gen Drua Camp, helping the players build skills that could prove just as valuable beyond their rugby careers.

The camp brings together some of Fiji’s promising young rugby talent, identified through the Fijian Drua Foundation pathway, with players challenged to develop both their sporting ability and their personal skills.

ANZ Financial Inclusion Specialist Solo Lesavua led the session through ANZ’s MoneyMinded programme, focusing on goal setting, planning and developing positive financial habits.

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Lesavua says financial literacy is an important part of preparing young athletes for life, particularly those chasing opportunities in elite sport.

“Success rarely happens by accident. Whether you’re working towards becoming a professional athlete or achieving a personal financial goal, it takes discipline, consistency, commitment and a plan.”

She says the same qualities that drive success on the rugby field can also help young people make smarter decisions with their finances.

“The habits these young people develop today can help create opportunities tomorrow.”

For the Next Gen Drua participants, the session was about looking beyond the immediate goal of making it in rugby and understanding the importance of planning for life after the final whistle.

The players were also involved in a vision board activity, giving them an opportunity to identify their ambitions and map out practical steps towards

achieving them.

Lesavua says ANZ is proud to support the Fijian Drua and programmes that invest in the development of Fiji’s next generation.

“Through MoneyMinded, we’re helping young people build the confidence and skills to make informed financial decisions, set goals and plan for their future.”

With professional rugby offering opportunities but also demanding discipline and long-term planning, the initiative is helping ensure the next generation of Drua hopefuls are prepared for more than just match day.

ANZ says MoneyMinded has reached more than 70,000 people across the Pacific, helping participants develop practical skills in goal setting, budgeting, saving and planning for the future.