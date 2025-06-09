Nasinu FC chases BOG history

Ahead of the Extra Battle of the Giants pool games last weekend, discussions centred around the favorites but Nasinu FC’s name never came up, however, after the group stages, they’re one of the four that remains standing and now have a chance to deliver its first BOG title.

Nasinu made two BOG finals in 1989 and 1991 but fell short on both ocassions to Nadroga FC at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

In 1991, they won the Inter District Chamopionship with the likes Tomu Vania, Abdul Mannan,Ronald Chaudhary, Tagi Vonolagi, Eliki Lui, Salesh Kumar, Meli Tuqota along with brothers the late Jone Naqiri and Iosefo Vula.

Their path through the BOG group stages on the weekend underlined their resilience and tactical discipline after edging Blue Gas Navua FC 1-0, overcoming Global Care Suva FC 2-1, and narrowly losing 1-0 to Extra Supermarket Labasa FC.

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Nasinu is the only team in the competition without a sponsor, a testament to their underdog status.

Coach, Abunesh Kapur, emphasizes a strong defensive foundation as the key to unlocking further success with veterans Nasoni Mereke and goalkeeper Emori Ragata calling the shots at the back.

‘I spoke to Nasoni and Emori on what we have to do in defense, and they followed the game plan, the best way to win a game is to defend well’.

The side will play Stratum/PPCL Rewa FC on Saturday in the second semifinal at 4R Stadium Govind Park in Ba at 4:30pm.

In the first semifinal at 2:30pm, Dayals Steel Ba FC meet Suva.

The final kicks off at 3pm on Sunday. You can listen to all the live commentaries on Radio Fiji Two.