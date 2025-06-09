Man charged for identity theft on Facebook

[Photo: File]

A 23-year-old unemployed man of Natabua Housing in Lautoka will appear at the Lautoka Magistrates Court today charged with identity theft and obtaining a financial advantage by deception.

Police allege the man created Facebook profiles using the names and identities of two pastors and used the accounts to communicate with their friends and solicit money.

The two pastors were alerted after close family friends told them that accounts using their names were requesting money to clear alleged arrears and avoid action through the Small Claims Tribunal.

The matter was reported to the Online Safety Commission on 13 November 2025.

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Investigations by the Fiji Police Anti-Scam Taskforce later established that the mobile number linked to the Facebook accounts was not registered to either victim.

The suspect was arrested on 5 September 2026 and interviewed under caution.

Police say he admitted creating and using the fake profiles to impersonate the pastors and obtaining money from their Facebook friends.

He was subsequently charged and will be produced in custody at the Lautoka Magistrates Court today.