Finance Ministry to ensure teachers are paid

[Photo: Supplied: Pime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka FB page]

The Ministry of Finance will step in to ensure affected teachers receive their outstanding salaries, with the Government saying the situation should never have reached this point.

The Government says teachers who have reported for work and carried out their responsibilities should not be left uncertain about when they will be paid.

It says teachers play a vital role in shaping Fiji’s young people and must be treated with dignity, fairness and respect.

The Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Education are expected to work together to resolve the outstanding payments without further delay.

Article continues after advertisement

The immediate priority is to ensure all affected teachers receive what they are owed as quickly as possible.

The Government says there must also be a full review of how the issue arose and what needs to change to prevent a repeat.

It says teachers should be focused on educating, guiding and caring for Fiji’s children, not worrying about whether they will receive the salaries they have earned.