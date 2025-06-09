Boxers out for valuable exposure

With the 2027 Pacific Games just around the corner, Fiji Amateur Boxing will be using every available regional tournament over the coming months to fine-tune its fighters and build towards the Games.

Head coach Cam Todd has taken a team of 10 boxers, alongside Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Jasmine Daunakamakama, to compete at the Oceania Invitational Championships in Samoa.

The team departed Fiji last week, with the three-day tournament set to begin on Wednesday.

A total of 13 nations from across the Pacific will take part in the competition, providing valuable international experience for Fiji’s boxers.

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The tournament is also hosting a certification workshop for Oceania Level 1 referees, judges and coaches, with the sessions getting underway yesterday.