Hindi language at risk

National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad.

National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad is warning that the Hindi language could gradually disappear in Fiji if younger generations do not learn to read and write it.

Prasad says preserving Hindi is important not only for the language itself, but also for protecting the culture, religion, traditions and identity brought to Fiji by the country’s ancestors.

He says the language could weaken over time if children are not encouraged to study and use it.

He says Fiji must learn from this and ensure Hindi remains part of the education system.

Article continues after advertisement

“Because we wanted our children to be encouraged to speak Hindi and other vernacular languages in Parliament too. That is why I am very happy that we can speak Hindi in Parliament. Secondly, I am very happy that in FBC, people like you, who speak good Hindi, and the programmes that are happening in Hindi, including Hindi television news and national news, will all help promote the Hindi language.”

Prasad points to countries such as Trinidad and Guyana, where he says Hindi education was restricted during British rule, resulting in the language becoming much weaker.

Prasad says the current education legislation gives greater recognition to Hindi and other vernacular languages.

He also highlights the use of Hindi in Parliament, saying allowing MPs to speak Hindi and other vernacular languages encourages young people to value and use their languages.

Prasad says continued support for Hindi is necessary to ensure the language and the cultural heritage connected to it are passed on to future generations.