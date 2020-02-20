Yellow card proves turning point in Reds' loss to Jaguares

The Reds suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Jaguares in Argentina this morning in their Super Rugby clash.

They conceded three tries in eight minutes with Captain Liam Wright in the sin bin to surrender their lead and ultimately suffer a 43-27 defeat.

The Reds were desperate to salvage something from their three-match road trip and started accordingly, playing with enormous intensity and building a 14-0 lead inside the opening 20 minutes.

The Jaguares hit back but the Reds still held the upper hand at the break and heading into the final quarter before the turning point, when referee Federico Anselmi showed Wright a yellow card in the 62nd minute.

An injury to Jordan Petaia had been expected to be a huge blow to the Reds but Hunter Paisami made the most of his chance in the no.13 jersey, his break setting up a second try for Feauai-Sautia, who crossed following some great vision and an outstanding pass from McDermott from the breakdown.

In other Super Rugby results, the Highlanders edged the Brumbies 23-22, Chiefs beat the Sunwolves 43-17, and Hurricanes defeated the Sharks 38-22.