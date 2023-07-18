Yasawa to rebuild before Macuata match

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

After suffering two successive losses, Yasawa knows its time they better their performance in the upcoming Skipper Cup matches.

Yasawa lost 23-35 to Suva over the weekend at the back of a 17-40 defeat by Nadi in round one.

Assistant coach, Joeli Lotawa says Suva exposed them in most areas and they have to address this before meeting Macuata in the next round.

“We have to work on that in our kicking game so we have to do a lot of practice for our kickers from next week so that we can pile on points, so that we can put pressure on the opposition.”

Lotawa adds more work needs to be done on their set-piece especially their line-out.

The Skipper cup competition will resume next weekend.