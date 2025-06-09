Yasawa book quarterfinal spot with victory over Namosi

Yasawa team.

Yasawa have sealed their place in the Vodafone Vanua Trophy quarterfinals after a commanding 44-23 victory over Namosi in Lawaqa Park, Sigatoka yesterday.

The result also marks an important step in their bid to bounce back after being relegated from the Skipper Cup last season alongside Namosi.

Team manager Seru Lalabalavu says the win is a testament to the team’s faith and determination.

“First of all, we want to thank the Almighty God, who is a source of strength for today’s win. Going down from Skipper level to the Vanua from last year to this year, the only thing that we have been telling the people around is that we will rise again for God’s glory.”

Lalabalavu added that the team is keeping its focus on improvement ahead of the knockout stages.

“After the win today, we have a lot of things to be done again before our next game through the quarterfinals.”

Yasawa’s victory cements their return to form as they prepare for the Vanua Trophy’s business end next week.

