Rugby

World Rugby suspends Russia and Belarus

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
March 1, 2022 12:07 pm
[Source: World Rugby]

World Rugby has suspended Russia and Belarus from all international rugby and cross-border club rugby activities today.

The World Rugby Executive Committee has decided to take a strong stance against Russia’s aggressive invasion of Ukraine and the facilitation of this action by Belarus.

This is in line with recommendations by the International Olympic Committee.

Article continues after advertisement

World Rugby also remains in contact with colleagues at the Ukraine Rugby Federation and has pledged its full support to the rugby community in the country.

[Source: World Rugby]

