Women’s rugby journey in Fiji shines in “Breaking Ground Premier”

Source: Oceania Rugby

The powerful new documentary Breaking Ground: The Rise of Women’s Rugby in Fiji premiered in Suva last night, drawing diplomats, government leaders, sporting representatives and advocates to an event that highlighted both the remarkable progress of Fijian women in rugby and the challenges that continue to shape their journey.

The film features current and former Fijiana players speaking candidly about the barriers they have faced, from cultural resistance to limited resources and persistent gaps between the men’s and women’s programs. It provides an unfiltered look at the sacrifices and determination behind Fiji’s rise in the global women’s game.

Speaking at the premiere, Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection, Sashi Kiran says the documentary honours a movement that has transformed not only sport, but gender attitudes in Fiji.

She says the audience that women’s rugby has become a symbol of courage and leadership, and that Breaking Ground captures how Fijian women stepped onto the field, challenged outdated norms and redefined what strength and national pride look like.

Kiran highlighted the sport’s global impact, noting that women’s rugby represents the single biggest opportunity for growth over the next decade, with participation delivering wide-ranging health, social and economic benefits.

She also celebrated Fiji’s milestones, including the Fijiana 7s Olympic bronze and Commonwealth silver, the Fijiana 15s’ historic Rugby World Cup victories, and the Fijiana Drua’s back-to-back Super W titles, achievements that have inspired thousands of girls to take up the sport.

So far, more than 9,000 girls and women are registered players across primary, secondary, club and provincial competitions.

But the Minister emphasised that the rise of women’s rugby has not been without struggle. She outlined ongoing barriers such as cultural resistance, limited media coverage, a lack of pathways and leadership opportunities, and high player drop-off due to social pressures.

“These challenges remind us that every Fijiana victory is not just won on the field, but against the weight of social and structural barriers.”

The premiere also aligned with the launch of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, underscoring the role of sport in shifting harmful norms.

Kiran pointed to the national action plan for violence prevention and praised initiatives such as the Get Into Rugby PLUS programme, which teaches young boys and girls about equality and respect.

She acknowledged the support of key partners, including UN Women, Oceania Rugby, the Australian Government through PacificAus Sports, and the European Union, whose contributions continue to strengthen pathways for women and girls.

In closing, the Minister paid tribute to the Fijiana teams.

“You are our national heroes. Your victories lift the nation. Your struggles make us reflect. Your journey empowers every girl who dreams of being seen, heard, and valued.”

Breaking Ground now stands as a landmark storytelling project, one that aims not only to document history, but to spur change in homes, communities and sporting systems across Fiji.

