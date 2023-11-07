Women’s rugby grows in Ba

[Source: Ba Rugby Union/Facebook]

The Ba Rugby Union women’s development is slowly getting some positive feedbacks.

BRU’s Women’s Development Programme head Malakai Vukinavanua says their immediate goal is to get teams playing regularly so they can select a training squad for the 2024 Ranadi Cup, which starts in February.

According to Vukinavanua, last week’s opening match, Bulu Solesole and Nailaga Tiliva Bukuya showed the enormous potential of women’s rugby in the province.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the debut by Magodro and Qaliyalatina highlighted several excellent new forwards.

Ba is also committed to including women’s teams as part of their club rugby next season and will have a Ba Women’s 7s team in action in the off-season.

The Ba women’s program received a major boost with Rooster Chicken signing an agreement to sponsor the Ba Tikina Championships until 2025.



Malakai Vukinavanua [left] with Rooster Poultry chief executive Stanley Raniga [Photo: Supplied]

Rooster Poultry chief executive Stanley Raniga says through the sponsorship, they’re another step closer to empowering the women of our nation and connecting communities to become a diaspora of unified Fiji.

The Rooster Chicken Shield is the first competitive women’s rugby competition in Ba and round three will be played at Vinod Patel Park in Ba ton Saturday from 1:45pm when Magodro take on Nailaga.

This will be followed by Qaliyalatina versus Naloto, and finally Bulu against Veiyasana.