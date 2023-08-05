We’re building well: Japan Coach

Japan rugby players during one of their training sessions [Source: Japan Rugby/Twitter]

Japan coach Jamie Joseph believes they’re building well for World Cup ahead of their match against the Fiji Water Flying Fijians tonight.

Joseph says the team has been together for some time now and they’re in good condition around their fitness and strength.

He believes they’re coming together well as a team, and feels that every week they’re delivering more.

The former All Blacks loose forward also says they need to get rid of the small mental lapses that put themselves under pressure but he’s looking forward to watching his side play Fiji.

Flying Fijians coach Simon Raiwalui says they concentrated on some special areas this week.

Raiwalui will name his side to the World Cup next Wednesday before the first group of players leave for France on Thursday.

Fiji takes on Japan tonight at 10:15 and you can watch it LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.