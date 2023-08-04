Weather not an issue: Raiwalui

Fiji Water Flying Fijians coach Simon Raiwalui with captain Waisea Nayacalevu [Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Fiji Water Flying Fijians coach Simon Raiwalui acknowledges that the players may need to adjust slightly to the hot weather conditions in Tokyo.

He notes the temperature may be slightly hotter than what they’re accustomed to in Fiji.

Raiwalui expresses anticipates another grueling encounter for the third successive weekend.

“It’s good weather conditions, it’s being good weather and I think we’ve got conditions this match at 7.30pm sop it should still be quiet humid and hot and yeah i think the conditions will suit both teams.”

The Flying Fijians will take on Japan at 10.15pm in Tokyo.

You can watch it LIVE on the FBC Sports HD Channel.