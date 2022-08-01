We didn’t get into our game says Gollings

[Photo: Supplied]

Losing out on the gold medal was frustrating for the Fiji 7s but head coach Ben Gollings is proud of his team’s effort in the Commonwealth Games final.

He says the team set itself up for the gold medal win but a well-drilled South African side was clinical in the final not allowing Fiji to play its usual rugby.

“We just didn’t quite get into our game and our rhythm and get those breaks that we are usually getting but I’m immensely proud of the way the players applied themselves and went about this tournament. It’s been a tough three days, they’ve done well, if we’re not picking up the gold it’s great to be picking up the silver.”

Gollings adds there are a few injuries in camp with Jerry Tuwai picking up a calf and Aminiasi Tuimaba with a head knock.

Next now for the national side is the Los Angeles 7s and the Rugby Sevens World Cup in September.