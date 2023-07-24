We did good in the midfield: Raiwalui

Flying Fijians captain Waisea Nayacalevu on attack against Tonga

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians have many options in the midfield and one was tested over the weekend against Tonga in the Punjas Pacific Battle.

Josua Tuisova and captain Waisea Nayacalevu showed what they can do as a pair and was tough to handle throughout the match.

Vilimoni Botitu, Seta Tamanivalu, Semi Radradra, Kalaveti Ravouvou, Iosefo Masi and Sireli Maqala will also be tested at inside and outside center in the Pacific Battle plus the France and England Tests.

Coach Simon Raiwalui says the first midfield pair delivered on Saturday.

“It was good, we did some good things, Josh got us over the game line, Wise directed us, Semi came on in the second half and created a lot of havoc out there, obviously it’s quite early and I got to go back and review the game and have a look at what happened but our initial thoughts are they did well”.

Raiwalui also says they’ll need to be better against Samoa in Apia on Saturday.

The game kicks off at 12pm.