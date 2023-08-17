Wallabies assistant coach quits

[Source: The Roar]

The Wallabies’ World Cup campaign has been hit with yet another hurdle with attack coach Brad Davis quitting just hours before their flight to France.

Reports in Australia reveal that Davis, who was announced as Eddie Jones’ attack coach in May, has quit effective immediately for personal reasons.

It’s understood the former rugby league player turned defense coach wasn’t enjoying the coaching environment under Jones, with the Wallabies boss known for his relentless appetite to work and demanding leadership style.

But for a squad that has already been rocked by several huge changes to the entire Wallabies setup, Davis’ departure is yet another blow to the continuity and confidence of the group.

Australia is in Pool C with Wales, the Fiji Water Flying Fijians, Georgia, and Portugal.