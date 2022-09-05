Wales or Korea first up for Fiji 7s

[Photo: Rugby World]

The Fiji 7s side doesn’t know at this stage which team it’ll face in its first World Cup 7s match in Cape Town, South Africa this weekend.

Fiji which is one of the eight seeded teams will await the winner of match number six between Wales and Korea.

The Koreans and Wales are part of the 16 teams that qualified from regional tournaments and they are seeded from 9th to 24th, these teams will play in a qualifying round first, with the winners to play one of the top eight teams which includes Fiji, New Zealand, South Africa, England, Australia, USA, Argentina, France and Scotland.

Article continues after advertisement

This means only the winners will keep on progressing and have a chance of winning the title because once you lose then you’ll have to wait another four years.

Head Coach Ben Gollings says every game is a must win for them.

‘‘It is knockout from the first go so we have to be straight on up with our performance straight away so it’s a focus on you know every game the cliché is like a Cup final, we’ve got to really push, we have to start fast and we’ve got finish strong’’.

Fiji 7s will play either Korea or Wales at 4:05am on Saturday and the winner is expected to meet USA or Samoa in the Cup quarterfinal.

Meanwhile, our Fijiana faces Japan at 11:17pm on Friday in their first game and if they win, they’ll meet South Africa or France in the last quarterfinal.