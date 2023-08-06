Wales defeat disappointing England in warm-up

[Source: BBC]

Wales overwhelmed disappointing England to give themselves a major pre-World Cup lift.

Gareth Davies and George North scored tries, with Leigh Halfpenny kicking 10 points on his 100th Wales appearance.

Victory was the perfect start for new captain Jac Morgan, while Marcus Smith kicked three penalties for England.

Article continues after advertisement

Head coach Steve Borthwick will name his final 33-man World Cup squad on Monday, while Wales’ Warren Gatland will wait a couple more weeks.

After a poor year, Gatland had promised Wales would “surprise people” and “do something special” at the World Cup.

Well played @WelshRugbyUnion – see you next week 👏 pic.twitter.com/iTaWJXTFc9 — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) August 5, 2023

It is early days but this performance provided some optimism before the return warm-up fixture at Twickenham next Saturday.

Wales’ first-half display will be remembered for a dogged defensive effort with centre North proving crucial in denying England two tries.

Borthwick will be concerned with England’s inability to profit on their first-half dominance and the manner in which they allowed a second-half revival from the hosts as the visitors conceded 22 turnovers.