Wales aware of gap closing

Warren Gatland, the Wales coach, emphasizes that the gap between nations is narrowing rapidly as the Rugby World Cup commences.

Wales will face Fiji on Monday at 7 am in France.

Gatland acknowledges that in the lead-up to the 10th edition of the World Cup, tier two nations like Fiji, Samoa, and Tonga have shown their potential to cause upsets.

He praises the quality of the Fijian team and highlights Wales’ thorough preparation in recent weeks.

Gatland mentions their clear plans for attack, defense, kicking strategy, and breakdown goals.

Wales’ players are focused and fully aware of what needs to be accomplished.