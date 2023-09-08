Waisega to play an important role for possible debutants

Sulita Waisega.

Vodafone Fijiana 15s player Sulita Waisega has been named in the squad for the upcoming Test matches against Japan ahead of the WXV in Dubai.

She recently joined the Fijiana Drua and played a crucial role in their back-to-back win in the Super W competition.

Waisega emphasizes that there is still work to be done, but they are prepared to give their opponents a tough challenge.

“We’ve been training together and making sure we get our basic skills right and for us to set up a nice game and I think the girls did it very well for the first time.”

She adds addition to regular training, the team has incorporated other elements into their program to support their personal careers.

The team departed for Japan on Wednesday and will compete in two tests on Sunday and next Saturday.