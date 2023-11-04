Wainiqolo at Toulon until 2026

[Source: Var-Matin]

Flying Fijians winger Jiuta Wainiqolo has extended his stay with French Top 14 club Toulon.

The 24-year-old has signed a contract extension that will see him at the club for another two seasons.

Wainiqolo’s contract will expire at the end of the 2026 season.

Article continues after advertisement

After arriving in Toulon in 2021 following the Olympic gold medal triumph of the Fiji 7s in Japan, the former Ratu Kadavulevu School student has continued to progress at the club.

In a statement, the club says that Jiuta’s qualities of support and speed have regularly panicked opposing defenses, making him a recognized winger in the Top 14.

Wainiqolo played 52 matches and scored 20 tries for Toulon.

His recent performances have allowed him to be selected nine times with the Flying Fijians and he featured at the recent Rugby World Cup in France.

In addition to his great rugby qualities, Jiuta Wainiqolo is also a man very appreciated by players and supporters.