Vanua Championship top four confirmed

All the Vodafone Vanua Championship quarterfinals today lived up to expectations.

All the four games were close as all teams tried their best to book a semi-final spot with the 2024 Skipper Cup in mind.

Northland defeated Navosa 27-24 at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka while Rewa beat Vatukoula16-12.

Ovalau is into the semi-final following a 17-14 win against Ba and Lautoka defeated Cakaudrove 31-19.

The Under-20 results, Northern Bulls 13-10 Vatukoula, Ba 11-6 Navosa, Cakaudrove 32-3 Lautoka, Navosa 13-7 Bua.



