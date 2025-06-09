Valetini ruled out of Wallabies test against New Zealand

Rob Valetini. [Photo Credit: News.com.au]

Wallabies star flanker Rob Valetini has been ruled out of Australia’s upcoming test match against New Zealand at Eden Park due to a calf injury, the team confirmed.

The 27-year-old, who has claimed the John Eales Medal as Australia’s best test player for the past two years, will miss the trans-Tasman clash with the All Blacks this Saturday.

Valetini, who has battled injuries throughout the season, featured in only one test during the recent British & Irish Lions series and missed the warm-up game against Fiji due to calf trouble.

Pete Samu has been named as Valetini’s replacement for the match at Eden Park, a venue where Australia have not won since 1986. The Wallabies are already without towering lock Will Skelton as they prepare to face New Zealand in one of the season’s most anticipated fixtures.

Following the Eden Park test, Australia will host Scott Robertson’s All Blacks in Perth a week later. Both tests form part of the fiercely contested Bledisloe Cup series.

Currently, the Wallabies lead the Rugby Championship standings on 11 points, narrowly ahead of South Africa and New Zealand, with just two rounds remaining in the competition.

Valetini’s absence represents a significant blow to Australia’s hopes of reclaiming the Bledisloe Cup and maintaining their strong position in the Rugby Championship.

The All Blacks host the Wallabies at 5.50pm Saturday at Eden Park.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.