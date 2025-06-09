Valetini out, Wallabies fired up

Rob Valetini. [Photo Credit: Planet Rugby]

Australia will be without star flanker Rob Valetini for Saturday’s third and final Test against the British & Irish Lions in Sydney.

Valetini was a beast last week in Melbourne, helping Australia storm to an early 23-5 lead.

But now he’s being rested or “managed,” as the coaches say, ahead of two big Tests against the Springboks in South Africa.

Article continues after advertisement

Coach Joe Schmidt said Valetini has been putting in the hard yards all season, and they want him fresh for what’s coming. “Rob’s been outstanding,” Schmidt said. “We’re thinking long-term.”

Tom Hooper gets the call to fill those big boots in the back row. He’s one of three changes to the team. Prop Allan Alaalatoa is out with a shoulder injury, so Taniela “Tongan Thor” Tupou will make his first appearance of the series. Dylan Pietsch comes in on the wing for Harry Potter, who picked up a hamstring knock.

On the other hand, Nic White is back at halfback for one final game in the gold jersey.

The 35-year-old will earn his 73rd cap before hanging up his boots for good.

White said that one last crack on Saturday night is something he’s incredibly proud of.

The Wallabies are 2–0 down and desperate to avoid a clean sweep, and without Valetini’s firepower, it won’t be easy. But in true Aussie style, they’ll give it a crack.

The Wallabies take on the British & Irish Lions on Saturday at 10pm.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.