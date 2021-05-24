Unfavorable weather may affect Drua’s first home game

Adverse weather in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia may have an impact on the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua’s clash with the Rebels on Friday.

Suncorp Stadium which is scheduled to host the Drua’s first home game was closed yesterday as stadium management wanted to assess the impacts of the Queensland flood.

The Stadium owners say they’ll provide further updates regarding any impacts to upcoming events via their website and social media.

Some parts of Brisbane have received about a year’s annual rainfall in just a few days.

However, it’s back to business for our Drua at their base camp at Lake Ainsworth, Lennox Head, and Australia after its two outings.

Captain Nemani Nagusa says they’ve realized they lack the basics at times.

‘We need to hold on to the ball a little bit longer, it’s just small errors like knocking the ball on, forcing a few passes and that’s letting us down’.

Head Coach Mick Byrne says sometimes they know where they went wrong against the Brumbies.

‘You know we tried to prepare ourselves for the week to respect the ball a little bit and play and we just stuck between wanting to play and respecting the ball’.

The Drua will host Melbourne Rebels at Suncorp Stadium on Friday at 8:45pm.

You can watch the match LIVE and FREE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

Also on Friday, Moana Pasifika faces the Crusaders at 6:05pm and Force takes on Reds at 11pm.

Three games will be played on Saturday starting with the Blues and Chiefs at 3:35pm followed by the Hurricanes and Highlanders at 6:05pm before Brumbies face Waratahs at 8:45pm.