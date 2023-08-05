Underdog tag for QVS in Deans quarter-finals

The Queen Victoria School Under-18 team is on a mission to reclaim the Vodafone Deans title after losing it last year.

QVS is aware of the level of competition when it comes to the national stage.

School Principal Timoci Vosailagi says they’ll keep it simple.

Article continues after advertisement

“Nothing fancy there, we will just try to do the basics so that we can compete with those two guns in other two zones.”

Queen Victoria School will face Nasinu Secondary School next Saturday at 1.50pm at the HFC Stadium.

In other U18 quarter-finals, Cuvu College plays Suva Grammar, Natabua meet Lelean and Marist takes on QVS.