Tuwai, Ravouvou in 7s camp

Fiji Airways Men’s 7s coach Osea Kolinisau has roped in former stars Jerry Tuwai and Vatemo Ravouvou in camp to prepare for the remainder of the World Sevens Series and the Paris Olympics.

Kolinisau says the two players, with whom he won Fiji’s first Olympic gold medal in Rio in 2016 still have a lot to offer but will need some time to fit in with his training regimen.

The new coach says even though the pair are not guaranteed spots in the squad, Kolinisau wants to utilize their rugby knowledge with the current squad of players.

“He’s in camp, it’s good to have Jerry around because of the knowledge he has, being the only two-time gold medalist Olympian in rugby so its nice to have him around for leadership and he can mentor the young boys in the camp. Ravouvou is in camp as well, he is looking fit. I brought him in because of the quality he has and I want communication and Pat has always been vocal and plus he’s kicking as well.”



Fiji Airways Men’s 7s coach Osea Kolinisau

Kolinisau adds he has released players in the current national squad to play for their various clubs in the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s tomorrow at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

He adds however there are a few players who have niggling injuries and will be rested for the three-day tournament.

The Fiji 7s side is preparing for the next leg of World Sevens Series, which is the Hong Kong 7s on April 5th-7th.