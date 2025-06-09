Tuvalu and Nauru join Nadi Junior Rugby Festival for the first time

The 2025 Nadi Junior Rugby Festival is set to break new ground next month, with Tuvalu and Nauru confirmed to participate for the first time marking a major step in expanding junior rugby pathways across the region.

Oceania Rugby Participation & Pathways Manager Tihrani Uluinakauvadra says the inclusion of the two nations signals a widening door for Pacific islands where rugby development is still emerging.

Uluinakauvadra says this year’s edition will be exciting with both nations debuting at the two-day tournament.

He says the festival is becoming a catalyst for growth for Oceania countries where rugby structures are still developing.

Tuvalu will field Under-16 and Under-18 boys, as well as an Under-18 girls side, while Nauru will bring a broader spread of grades—Under-10, Under-12, Under-14, Under-16, and Under-18 teams.

According to Uluinakauvadra, this reflects each nation’s development priorities, with Tuvalu focusing on older age groups and Nauru building their middle-aged pathway teams.

“Both countries have confirmed their squads and are now preparing for their tour to Fiji. The festival will again embrace a community-centered approach, with visiting teams being billeted in Dratabu Village in the Vanua o Nadi—a chance to share Pacific culture through rugby.”

Over 1,320 boys and girls from Fiji, Tuvalu and Nauru will compete at the festival.

For the first time, Under-8 and Under-10 grades will feature T1 rugby, a non-contact World Rugby variant played globally.

Age groups U12, U14, U16 and U18 will compete in the traditional seven-a-side format.

Young referees will also be part of the development focus, with match officials from Tuvalu and Nauru set to officiate alongside their Fiji counterparts.

Uluinakauvadra says the tournament aims to strengthen rugby foundations across Oceania—while giving young players the chance to experience competition in a professional setting.

The 2025 Nadi Junior Rugby Festival will be held at Prince Charles Park on the 9th and 10th of next month.

