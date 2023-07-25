Tuisue’s versatility vital

Albert Tuisue. [Source: FRU]

Number eight Albert Tuisue has again proven his class and Fiji Water Flying Fijians coach Simon Raiwalui is impressed with his work rate.

The Kadavu man worked tirelessly against Tonga with strong carries and getting the team over the advantage line plus his defense was sound.

After losing Peceli Yato and Api Ratuniyarawa, the national side is lucky to have Tuisue who can cover more than one position.

Fiji Water Flying Fijians coach Simon Raiwalui.

Coach Raiwalui says Tuisue is a versatile player.

“He played well gives us a lot of versatility he can play lock, six and eight, a good lineout forward and he played well, I think Viliame Mata came on and accelerated the game so we got some good options there.”

Tuisue is one of the leaders in the team and has been instrumental since their week one camp in Welagi village, Taveuni.

Our Flying Fijians will play Samoa in Apia at 12pm on Saturday while in another Punjas Pacific Battle match, Tonga faces Japan.