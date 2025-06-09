Tuicuvu replaces Masi in Northern tour

(L-R) Iosefo-Masi and Setareki Tuicuvu

France-based utility back Setareki Tuicuvu has been called into the FIJI Water Flying Fijians’ 32-man squad for the November Autumn Test series, replacing Iosefo Masi.

Head coach Mick Byrne confirmed the change was made on Wednesday after medical scans revealed Masi is likely to regain full fitness only towards the end of the tour.

The former Drua centre was initially included in the squad with hopes he would recover in time for the early matches, but further assessment ruled him out of contention.

FIJI Water Flying Fijians’ Head coach Mick Byrne [file photo]

“Masi was in there. We’ve had to make a change on Wednesday. So Setariki Tuicuvu will come into the squad. Masi got an MRI. We were hopeful because he’d started doing some work and rehabbing. And we were hopeful that given that, again, the test matches were a couple of weeks away, that he’d get enough time in his rehab time to come good. But an updated MRI shows that he’s, you know, he may be right by the end of the tour.”

Byrne says while this is disappointing for Masi, it’s a great opportunity for Tuicuvu, who was initially in the original squad.

Tuicuvu wasn’t able to travel due to medical reasons, but has now been given the green light.

Meanwhile, Lyon confirmed Masi sustained a left hamstring injury, ruling him out for eight weeks on the 30th of last month after their match against Pau.

The Flying Fijians will meet England in their first match at 5.40am on the 9th of next month.

